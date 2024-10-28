Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 10 amazing benefits of Lotus flower for Laxmi Puja

Lotus: The Seat of Goddess Lakshmi

The lotus flower is dearest to Goddess Lakshmi. She is seated on it. Lord Vishnu also loves the lotus. He holds it along with the Sudarshan Chakra, mace, and conch

Offer Lotus to Please Goddess Lakshmi

Offer a lotus flower to the Goddess of Wealth during Diwali Puja. It pleases her immensely

India's National Flower

The lotus is recognized as India's national flower. It was declared so on January 26, 1950

Lotus: A Sacred Flower

Hindu scriptures like the Ramayana consider the lotus a symbol of purity, rebirth, divinity, and inspiration

Scientific Name of Lotus

The scientific name for the lotus flower is Nelumbo Nucifera Gaertn

Lotus: An Antioxidant

The lotus flower is considered an antioxidant. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties

Minerals Present in Lotus

The lotus flower contains several minerals, including iron, chlorine, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium

Lotus Blooms Even After Centuries

Lotus seeds can remain dormant and germinate even after two hundred years under favorable conditions

Wax Coating on Lotus Petals

Lotus petals have a special wax coating, which keeps them fresh for a long time

Lotus Worship Prevents Food Shortage

Mythologically, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi with lotus ensures abundance in the house

Lotus in Various Colors

Lotus flowers are found in various colors, each with its unique beauty

Lotus Blooms in Mud

Uniquely, the lotus blooms in mud, yet its flower and petals remain untouched by it

