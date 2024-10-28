Diwali 2024: 10 amazing benefits of Lotus flower for Laxmi Puja

Lifestyle
The lotus flower is dearest to Goddess Lakshmi. She is seated on it. Lord Vishnu also loves the lotus. He holds it along with the Sudarshan Chakra, mace, and conch
Offer a lotus flower to the Goddess of Wealth during Diwali Puja. It pleases her immensely
The lotus is recognized as India's national flower. It was declared so on January 26, 1950
Hindu scriptures like the Ramayana consider the lotus a symbol of purity, rebirth, divinity, and inspiration
The scientific name for the lotus flower is Nelumbo Nucifera Gaertn
The lotus flower is considered an antioxidant. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties
The lotus flower contains several minerals, including iron, chlorine, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium
Lotus seeds can remain dormant and germinate even after two hundred years under favorable conditions
Lotus petals have a special wax coating, which keeps them fresh for a long time
Mythologically, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi with lotus ensures abundance in the house
Lotus flowers are found in various colors, each with its unique beauty
Uniquely, the lotus blooms in mud, yet its flower and petals remain untouched by it