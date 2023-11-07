Diwali 2023: 7 countries that celebrate festival of lights

Lifestyle
Diwali is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India. It holds immense cultural and religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs.
Diwali is celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community in Sri Lanka. The festival is marked by lighting lamps, exchanging gifts, and special prayers.
Diwali, known as Tihar, is celebrated in Nepal with various rituals and festivities. It is a significant festival for Nepalese Hindus.
The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Diwali with traditional rituals, cultural events, and colorful displays of lights and decorations.
Diwali is celebrated by the Indian community in Singapore. The festival is marked by the lighting of oil lamps, cultural performances, and festive decorations
Diwali is a national holiday in Guyana, and it is celebrated by the Indo-Guyanese community with cultural performances, music, and the lighting of diyas (lamps).
Diwali is a public holiday in Mauritius, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Hindu population. The island nation's Diwali celebrations are known for their grandeur.