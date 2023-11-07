Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: 7 countries that celebrate festival of lights

Image credits: Freepik

India

Diwali is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India. It holds immense cultural and religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs.
 

Sri Lanka

Diwali is celebrated by the Tamil Hindu community in Sri Lanka. The festival is marked by lighting lamps, exchanging gifts, and special prayers.
 

Nepal

Diwali, known as Tihar, is celebrated in Nepal with various rituals and festivities. It is a significant festival for Nepalese Hindus.
 

Trinidad and Tobago

The Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago celebrates Diwali with traditional rituals, cultural events, and colorful displays of lights and decorations.
 

Singapore

Diwali is celebrated by the Indian community in Singapore. The festival is marked by the lighting of oil lamps, cultural performances, and festive decorations
 

Guyana

Diwali is a national holiday in Guyana, and it is celebrated by the Indo-Guyanese community with cultural performances, music, and the lighting of diyas (lamps).
 

Mauritius

Diwali is a public holiday in Mauritius, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Hindu population. The island nation's Diwali celebrations are known for their grandeur.
 

