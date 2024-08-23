Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your eyes healthy

Lifestyle
Eye exams can detect issues like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions early on, allowing for timely treatment.
Foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as zinc, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, and beta-carotene, are particularly beneficial.
Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can increase the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.
To reduce eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
Drinking plenty of water helps keep your eyes moist, reducing the risk of dry eye syndrome, which can cause discomfort and blurred vision.
It increases the risk of developing cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage, all of which can lead to vision loss.
Adequate sleep is vital for eye health. During sleep, your eyes are replenished with essential nutrients and moisture, which help prevent dry eyes and reduce eye strain.