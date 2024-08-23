Lifestyle

Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your eyes healthy

1. Regular eye exams:

Eye exams can detect issues like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions early on, allowing for timely treatment.

2. Eat a balanced diet:

Foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as zinc, lutein, omega-3 fatty acids, and beta-carotene, are particularly beneficial.

3. Protect your eyes from UV rays:

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can increase the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration.

4. Practice the 20-20-20 rule:

To reduce eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

5. Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water helps keep your eyes moist, reducing the risk of dry eye syndrome, which can cause discomfort and blurred vision.

6. Avoid smoking:

It increases the risk of developing cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and optic nerve damage, all of which can lead to vision loss.

7. Get enough sleep:

Adequate sleep is vital for eye health. During sleep, your eyes are replenished with essential nutrients and moisture, which help prevent dry eyes and reduce eye strain.

