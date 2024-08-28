Lifestyle

Did you know plants talk? Here's how

Plants talk

While plants don't possess a central nervous system or sensory organs, they are indeed capable of communicating with each other and their surroundings. 

The process

This phenomenon is often referred to as "plant communication" or "plant signaling."

Chemical signals

Plants release hormones, volatile organic compounds, and root exudates, to convey information about things like stress, insect attacks, or nutrient availability.

Electrical signals

Using electrical impulses to communicate within their tissues and even with other plants.

Rhizome signals

Sharing nutrients and information through their root systems.

Mycorrhizal networks

Exchanging nutrients and information with fungi and other plants through symbiotic relationships.

