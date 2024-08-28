Did you know plants talk? Here's how

Lifestyle
While plants don't possess a central nervous system or sensory organs, they are indeed capable of communicating with each other and their surroundings.
This phenomenon is often referred to as "plant communication" or "plant signaling."
Plants release hormones, volatile organic compounds, and root exudates, to convey information about things like stress, insect attacks, or nutrient availability.
Using electrical impulses to communicate within their tissues and even with other plants.
Sharing nutrients and information through their root systems.
Exchanging nutrients and information with fungi and other plants through symbiotic relationships.