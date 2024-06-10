Did you know KitKat is a souvenir in Japan?

Lifestyle
The country Japan loves the chocolate KitKat and considers it very lucky.
In 2011, when Japan was hit by a terrible tsunami, people sent each other KitKat which had the message 'You'll surely recover'.
The wrapper of the chocolate could be used as a train ticket.
Japan is the only country to have 300 flavors of KitKat.
The people there give KitKats as souvenirs to each other.
The reason behind this is that KitKat is pronounced as 'kitto katto' which means 'you will surely win'.
Hence KitKat is sold the most in January since its student exam time.