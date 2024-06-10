 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did you know KitKat is a souvenir in Japan?

Image credits: Instagram

The country Japan loves the chocolate KitKat and considers it very lucky.

Image credits: KitKat/Instagram

In 2011, when Japan was hit by a terrible tsunami, people sent each other KitKat which had the message 'You'll surely recover'.

Image credits: KitKat/instagram

The wrapper of the chocolate could be used as a train ticket.

Image credits: KitKat/Instagram

Japan is the only country to have 300 flavors of KitKat.

Image credits: Instagram

The people there give KitKats as souvenirs to each other.

Image credits: KitKat/Instagram

The reason behind this is that KitKat is pronounced as 'kitto katto' which means 'you will surely win'.

Image credits: KitKat/Instagram

Hence KitKat is sold the most in January since its student exam time.  

Image credits: KitKat/Instagram
