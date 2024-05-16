Lifestyle
Lavender's pleasant fragrance is beloved by humans but detested by mosquitoes. Plant lavender around your home to deter mosquitoes while adding a calming aroma.
Lemon grass contains citronella, making it an effective natural mosquito repellent. Plant lemon grass in your garden or in pots around your home to create a mosquito-free zone.
Marigolds contain pyrethrum, a natural insect repellent found in many commercial mosquito repellents. Planting can help repel mosquitoes effectively.
Its strong scent and oils act as a natural mosquito repellent, making it an excellent addition to your garden or windowsill.
Peppermint contains menthol, which mosquitoes dislike. Planting peppermint around your home creates a refreshing aroma for humans while repelling mosquitoes.
Rosemary's woody fragrance not only adds flavor to your dishes but also repels mosquitoes. Plant rosemary in pots near outdoor seating areas to keep mosquitoes away.
Lemon balm, with its lemony scent, is highly effective at repelling mosquitoes. Crush the leaves and rub them on your skin for added protection against mosquito bites.