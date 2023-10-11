Lifestyle
Regularly empty, cover, or treat containers that collect and hold water, such as flower pots, discarded tires, and containers.
When sleeping, use mosquito nets if you live in an area with a high risk of dengue. Ensure the nets are properly installed to keep mosquitoes out.
When outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times (early morning and late afternoon), wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposed skin.
Use an effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Look for products containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) for maximum protection.
Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your living spaces. Repair or replace damaged screens as needed.
Avoid visiting or living in areas with stagnant water, such as construction sites, during the rainy season when mosquito breeding is at its peak.
Dispose of garbage and waste properly. Trash left in open containers can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.