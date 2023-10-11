Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 01:13:23 pm

7 practical tips to stay mosquito-free

Image credits: Freepik

1. Eliminate Breeding Sites:

Regularly empty, cover, or treat containers that collect and hold water, such as flower pots, discarded tires, and containers.

2. Use Mosquito Nets:

When sleeping, use mosquito nets if you live in an area with a high risk of dengue. Ensure the nets are properly installed to keep mosquitoes out.

3. Wear Protective Clothing:

When outdoors, especially during peak mosquito activity times (early morning and late afternoon), wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposed skin.

4. Apply Mosquito Repellent:

Use an effective mosquito repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Look for products containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) for maximum protection.

5. Keep Windows and Doors Screened:

Use window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your living spaces. Repair or replace damaged screens as needed.

6. Avoid Stagnant Water:

Avoid visiting or living in areas with stagnant water, such as construction sites, during the rainy season when mosquito breeding is at its peak.

7. Proper Garbage Disposal:

Dispose of garbage and waste properly. Trash left in open containers can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

