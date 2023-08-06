Darjeeling delight: 7 spots you cannot miss out there!

Lifestyle
Nestled in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling is a stunning serene escape. Here are 7 must visit places in this charming town.
Witness the illumination on Kanchenjunga and the Eastern Himalayas' breathtaking peaks. Begin your Darjeeling adventure with a breathtaking sunrise vista.
Take a trip down memory lane on the "Toy Train,". Experience the romanticism of a bygone era as you wind past lush tea gardens, and picturesque vistas.
Visit the Japanese Peace Pagoda, a representation of calm and harmony, to find peace. The pagoda offers sweeping views of Darjeeling and the mountains nearby.
This exceptional zoo is known for its conservation efforts. It is home to endangered Himalayan species like the red panda and snow leopard.
Explore the spiritual side of Darjeeling at Ghoom Monastery. This serene monastery houses a beautiful statue of Maitreya Buddha and intricate Buddhist art.
Admire the engineering marvel of Batasia Loop. It is a spiral railway track that offers panoramic views of Darjeeling and the Himalayan peaks.
Experience the rich tea culture of the area and the fresh tea aroma. You can also learn about the tea-making process through guided tours they will provide.