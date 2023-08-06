Lifestyle

Darjeeling delight: 7 spots you cannot miss out there!

Nestled in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas, Darjeeling is a stunning serene escape. Here are 7 must visit places in this charming town. 

 

Image credits: Getty

Tiger Hill

Witness the illumination on Kanchenjunga and the Eastern Himalayas' breathtaking peaks. Begin your Darjeeling adventure with a breathtaking sunrise vista. 

Image credits: Getty

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Take a trip down memory lane on the "Toy Train,". Experience the romanticism of a bygone era as you wind past lush tea gardens, and picturesque vistas.

Image credits: Getty

Peace Pagoda

Visit the Japanese Peace Pagoda, a representation of calm and harmony, to find peace. The pagoda offers sweeping views of Darjeeling and the mountains nearby.

Image credits: Getty

Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

This exceptional zoo is known for its conservation efforts. It is home to endangered Himalayan species like the red panda and snow leopard.

Image credits: Getty

Ghoom Monastery

Explore the spiritual side of Darjeeling at Ghoom Monastery. This serene monastery houses a beautiful statue of Maitreya Buddha and intricate Buddhist art.

Image credits: Getty

Batasia Loop

Admire the engineering marvel of Batasia Loop. It is a spiral railway track that offers panoramic views of Darjeeling and the Himalayan peaks. 

Image credits: Getty

Darjeeling Tea Gardens

Experience the rich tea culture of the area and the fresh tea aroma. You can also learn about the tea-making process through guided tours they will provide.

Image credits: Getty
