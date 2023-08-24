Dada Boudi to Arsalan: 7 places to enjoy BEST Biriyani in Kolkata

Lifestyle
Dada Boudi to Arsalan are 7 Kolkata gems offering biryani bliss. From local charm to royal legacies, savor Mughlai, Awadhi, and fusion delights, embracing biryani in all its forms
This food place in Barrackpore is a famous biryani joint in Kolkata that has gained a cult following. Known for its Kolkata-style biryani with chicken and Mutton options
Arsalan, Park Circus is celebrated for its flavorful biryani offerings. The biryanis are often cooked in the traditional Awadhi style, with long-grain basmati rice and tender meat
This Deshapriya park restaurant brings the flavors of Awadhi cuisine to Kolkata, biryani here is prepared using the age-old Dum Pukht technique
Kareem's is another popular biryani destination that offers a blend of Mughlai and Kolkata biryani styles. Though famous in Delhi, the Kolkata outlet has garnered great name
Is a classic name in Kolkata's biryani scene. With a history dating back to the 1920s, Aminia has perfected the art of cooking aromatic biryanis
Zam Zam is a hidden gem in the bustling bylanes of Kolkata, known for its delectable biryani offerings. The biryanis are typically light and aromatic
Is a chain that has gained popularity for delivering a royal experience through its biryanis