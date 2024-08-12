Lifestyle

Cyber Scam-7 tips to avoid online fraud

To protect yourself from online fraud, here are seven essential tips.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Strong, Unique Passwords

Create difficult passwords using letters, numbers, and special characters for each account. Avoid guessable information like birthdays or popular terms.

Image credits: Freepik

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Enable 2FA on accounts wherever possible. This enhances protection by requiring a password and a phone code.

Image credits: Freepik

Be Cautious of Phishing Scams

Avoid unsolicited emails, texts, and calls requesting personal information. Avoid clicking on links or downloading files from unknown senders and check their email addresses.

Image credits: Freepik

Monitor Your Accounts Regularly

Check your bank and credit card statements for strange activity. Set up notifications for large or unexpected transactions.

Image credits: Freepik

Use Secure Networks

Avoid public Wi-Fi for important tasks like online banking and shopping. If you must use public Wi-Fi, protect your data with a VPN.

Image credits: Freepik

Keep Software Updated

Update Your OS, Browsers, and Apps: Always use the newest versions. Updates typically include security updates for new vulnerabilities.

Image credits: Freepik

Be Skeptical of Deals Too Good to Be True

Always use the newest versions. Updates typically include security updates for new vulnerabilities.

Image credits: freepik
