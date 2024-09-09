Lifestyle

Did you know that THESE countries have strict laws for tourists? Check

Some countries implement strict codes of conduct and severe penalties for tourists.

Image credits: Freepik

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia enforces strict Islamic laws affecting dress code, alcohol consumption, and public behavior. Women must dress conservatively.

Image credits: Freepik

Singapore

Known for its cleanliness, Singapore imposes hefty fines for littering, smoking, and chewing gum in public. Drug offenses carry severe penalties, including death.

Image credits: freepik

North Korea

Tourism in North Korea is heavily restricted, with travelers accompanied by guides at all times. Photography of restricted areas is strictly prohibited.

Image credits: Pixabay

Iran

Iran has strict religious laws for tourists, particularly regarding dress code and public behavior. Women must wear headscarves, and alcohol is prohibited.

Image credits: Freepik

UAE

Offenses like public intoxication, disrespecting the monarchy, or violating dress codes can lead to imprisonment or heavy fines.

Image credits: Freepik

Japan

Japan is strict on etiquette and manners. Tourists can be fined for littering, smoking in public, and inappropriate behavior in public spaces.

Image credits: Freepik

Thailand

Thailand enforces strict drug laws with severe penalties. Disrespecting the monarchy is a criminal offense.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One