Lifestyle

Consuming coffee leads to hairfall in women? Here's what experts say

Image credits: Freepik

Coffee and women hairfall

The potential link between coffee drinking and female hair loss was probably unknown until recently when certified health coach Theo Bergmann brought it to light on Instagram. 

Image credits: our own

Coffee and women hairfall

Coffee is a popular drink for those seeking an instant energy boost, and it is often consumed multiple times.

Image credits: Getty

Coffee and women hairfall

According to Bergmann, excessive caffeine consumption, particularly through coffee, may hurt women's hair health.

Image credits: Getty

Coffee and women hairfall

He claims that it leads "your adrenals to release more adrenaline, which weakens the adrenals over time. The weak adrenals are the reason why women lose their hair."

Image credits: social media

Coffee and women hairfall

As per research, when coffee is applied directly to the scalp, caffeine has been shown in studies to stimulate hair follicles and extend the life cycle of hair growth.

Image credits: Freepik

Coffee and women hairfall

This is accomplished through caffeine's capacity to counteract the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone known to trigger hair loss.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One