Consuming coffee leads to hairfall in women? Here's what experts say

The potential link between coffee drinking and female hair loss was probably unknown until recently when certified health coach Theo Bergmann brought it to light on Instagram.
Coffee is a popular drink for those seeking an instant energy boost, and it is often consumed multiple times.
According to Bergmann, excessive caffeine consumption, particularly through coffee, may hurt women's hair health.
He claims that it leads "your adrenals to release more adrenaline, which weakens the adrenals over time. The weak adrenals are the reason why women lose their hair."
As per research, when coffee is applied directly to the scalp, caffeine has been shown in studies to stimulate hair follicles and extend the life cycle of hair growth.
This is accomplished through caffeine's capacity to counteract the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone known to trigger hair loss.