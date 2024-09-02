Clear skin secrets! 8 home remedies for stubborn blackheads

Lifestyle
Face steam opens up skin pores and makes it easier to remove blackheads. After steaming, remove blackheads with the help of a pin.
You can apply a green tea face pack. Make a pack using yogurt, honey and green tea and apply it on the face. After some time the blackheads will be gone.
Apple cider vinegar helps to balance skin pH and remove dead skin. Mix equal amounts of water and vinegar and apply on the face with the help of cotton.
Use baking soda to exfoliate the skin. Baking soda removes excess oil and prevents blackheads.
Mix cinnamon powder with honey and apply on the face. Its antibacterial properties will help fight inflammation. Clean the face with lukewarm water.
Apply egg white mixed with honey on the face. Wash face with lukewarm water when dry. By doing this also blackheads start reducing.
Apply turmeric rich in antioxidants mixed with coconut oil. Then clean the face. Apply turmeric paste on face 2 times a week. Blackheads will be reduced.
Rubbing banana peel on the blackheads for some time also loosens the blackheads. Try to remove blackheads with banana peel 3 to 4 times a week.