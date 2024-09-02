Lifestyle

Clear skin secrets! 8 home remedies for stubborn blackheads

Image credits: Getty

1. Try face steam

Face steam opens up skin pores and makes it easier to remove blackheads. After steaming, remove blackheads with the help of a pin.

2. Green tea face pack

You can apply a green tea face pack. Make a pack using yogurt, honey and green tea and apply it on the face. After some time the blackheads will be gone.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to balance skin pH and remove dead skin. Mix equal amounts of water and vinegar and apply on the face with the help of cotton.

4. Baking soda

Use baking soda to exfoliate the skin. Baking soda removes excess oil and prevents blackheads.

5. Cinnamon honey pack

Mix cinnamon powder with honey and apply on the face. Its antibacterial properties will help fight inflammation. Clean the face with lukewarm water.

6. Apply egg on face

Apply egg white mixed with honey on the face. Wash face with lukewarm water when dry. By doing this also blackheads start reducing.

Image credits: Getty

7. Apply turmeric on face

Apply turmeric rich in antioxidants mixed with coconut oil. Then clean the face. Apply turmeric paste on face 2 times a week. Blackheads will be reduced.

Image credits: Getty

8. Rub banana peels

Rubbing banana peel on the blackheads for some time also loosens the blackheads. Try to remove blackheads with banana peel 3 to 4 times a week.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One