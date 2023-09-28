Lifestyle

28-Sep-2023, 11:29:35 am

Cinnamon to Coriander: 7 must have Indian spices to elevate your food

Add a strong punch of flavours to your culinary creations with these Indian spices

Image credits: Pexels

Cinnamon

These can either appear as woody sticks or ground into powder. They impart a sweet flavor and a woody aroma to the food.

Image credits: Pexels

Garam Masala

Usually made with a blend of five to six spices, Garam Masala adds a warming flavour to your food. Most Indian homes create their own blend for this spice.

Image credits: FreePik

Cardamom

With two varities – green and black - cardamom adds a floral aroma and sweet-spicy flavour to the food.

Image credits: Pexels

Cumin

The spice is used both as whole and grounded. To add a nutty flavour add cumin to your food.

Image credits: Pexels

Red Chili

For the ones who love a kick of heat to their food, red chilli is a must.

Image credits: Pexels

Turmeric

The bright colour spice adds an earthy flavour to your food and is known for its medicinal properties like healing wounds.

Image credits: Pexels

Coriander

To lift the overall deliciousness of the food you can add this spice either as whole seed or grounded powder or both. It will provide a citrusy taste to the dish.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One