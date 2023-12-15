Lifestyle

7 thoughtful secret santa gifts under Rs 2000

Image credits: Freepik

1. Customized Mug with a Twist (Rs 300 - Rs 500):

Transform the classic mug into a personalized masterpiece. Add a touch of humor or a meaningful quote, making every sip an enjoyable experience.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Desktop Plant or Succulent (Rs 400 - Rs 800):

Bring a breath of fresh air to your colleague's workspace with a small potted plant or a cute succulent. Low-maintenance and a delightful addition to any desk.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Wireless Earbuds or Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 800 - Rs 1500):

Elevate the music experience with a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds or a compact Bluetooth speaker. Perfect for the colleague who loves their tunes.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Aromatic Candle Set (Rs 500 - Rs 1000):

Create a cozy atmosphere with a set of scented candles. Opt for festive fragrances or soothing scents to help your Secret Santa unwind after a long day.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Customized Smartphone Accessories (Rs 700 - Rs 1500):

Personalize their tech experience with customized smartphone accessories. Choose from custom phone cases, pop sockets, or stylish charging cables.

Image credits: Getty

6. Cozy Blanket or Throw (Rs 800 - Rs 1500):

Embrace the winter season with a warm and fuzzy blanket or throw. Choose a stylish design or a classic pattern for a gift that brings comfort.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Gourmet Coffee or Tea Gift Set (Rs 600 - Rs 1200):

For the caffeine connoisseur, a gourmet coffee or tea gift set is a thoughtful choice. Select a variety of flavors to suit their taste preferences.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One