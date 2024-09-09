Lifestyle
Fish is considered the best source of omega 3 fatty acids. But let's get to know the foods that vegetarians should eat to get omega acids
Chia seeds contain omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, calcium, iron, protein, antioxidants, etc
Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. They are also rich in fiber and magnesium
Walnuts are a type of nut that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Therefore, they can also be included in the diet
It is also good to eat leafy greens like spinach which contain omega 3 fatty acids
You can also eat these which contain omega 3 fatty acids
Avocado also contains omega 3 fatty acids
Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist