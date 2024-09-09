Lifestyle

Omega 3 Rich Foods for Vegetarians

Fish is considered the best source of omega 3 fatty acids. But let's get to know the foods that vegetarians should eat to get omega acids

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds contain omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, calcium, iron, protein, antioxidants, etc

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. They are also rich in fiber and magnesium

Walnuts

Walnuts are a type of nut that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. Therefore, they can also be included in the diet

Leafy Greens

It is also good to eat leafy greens like spinach which contain omega 3 fatty acids

Kidney Beans

You can also eat these which contain omega 3 fatty acids

Avocado

Avocado also contains omega 3 fatty acids

