Lifestyle

Chennai Rains: 7 reasons why this coastal city receives huge Rainfall

Chennai, a coastal city in southeastern India, experiences significant rainfall due to various climatic and geographical factors. Check out 7 major reasons HERE

Image credits: Pixabay

Coastal Location

Chennai's position on southeastern coast makes it vulnerable to moisture-laden winds from Bay of Bengal. These winds contribute to substantial rainfall, especially during monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Monsoon Winds

The southwest monsoon brings heavy rains from June to September, while the northeast monsoon affects the city from October to December

Image credits: Pixabay

Proximity to Bay of Bengal

Being close to the Bay of Bengal means Chennai is directly influenced by the bay's weather systems. Cyclones and depressions forming over the bay often bring intense rainfall

Image credits: Pixabay

High Humidity Levels

Chennai's high humidity levels facilitate formation of clouds, precipitation. The city’s tropical climate ensures that moisture in air readily condenses

Image credits: Pixabay

Urban Heat Island Effect

The urban heat island effect, caused by extensive concrete, asphalt surfaces, can enhance convection currents, leading to localized thunderstorms and increased rainfall in Chennai

Image credits: Pixabay

Tropical Climate

Chennai's tropical climate is characterized by high temperatures and frequent rain showers. This climate supports regular convective rainfall, especially during the monsoon months

Image credits: Pixabay

Seasonal Shifts

Seasonal shifts in atmospheric pressure, wind patterns, including the transition from the southwest to the northeast monsoon, significantly impact Chennai’s rainfall distribution

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One