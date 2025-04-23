English

Celebrity Baby Names and Their Meanings

lifestyle Apr 23 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:unsplash
Taimur

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son's name (strong as iron)

Viaan

Shilpa Shetty's son's name (full of life)

Yug

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son's name (part of an era)

Abhiram

Ram Charan's son's name (beautiful and name of God)

Agastya Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's son, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson (Agastya is a traditional and prestigious name)

Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter (This name is a beautiful blend of traditional and modern)

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter (Suhana is a lovely name)

Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter (Nysa is a unique and powerful name)

