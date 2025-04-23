Celebrity Baby Names and Their Meanings

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son's name (strong as iron)
Shilpa Shetty's son's name (full of life)
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son's name (part of an era)
Ram Charan's son's name (beautiful and name of God)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda's son, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson (Agastya is a traditional and prestigious name)
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter (This name is a beautiful blend of traditional and modern)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter (Suhana is a lovely name)
Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter (Nysa is a unique and powerful name)
How to get rid of acne? 5 easy tips that actually work
Lightweight Sarees for a Fuller Figure
Fancy Gold Rings: A Perfect Gift for Your Son-in-Law
Stunning Skirt Makeovers from Old Banarasi Sarees