Cat to Horse: 7 Animals believed to bring good luck and fortune

Elephant

Revered in many cultures, elephants symbolize wisdom, protection, and good fortune, especially when their trunks are raised.

 

Cat

In various cultures, especially in Japan, cats are considered lucky. The "Maneki-Neko" (beckoning cat) is thought to attract prosperity.

 

Ladybug

This colorful insect is believed to bring good luck and is often associated with wishes coming true when one lands on you.

Horse

Horses symbolize strength and freedom. In some cultures, having a horse figurine is thought to attract good fortune.

 

Frog

In many traditions, frogs are symbols of prosperity and fertility. They are frequently linked to rebirth and metamorphosis.

 

Tortoise

Considered a symbol of longevity and stability, tortoises are thought to bring good luck and protection in various cultures.

Goldfish

In Feng Shui, goldfish represent wealth and abundance. They are believed to bring prosperity when kept in homes.

