Castor oil to Argan oil: 4 homemade serums for healthy Hair

Homemade Serums

Homemade serums, containing natural ingredients like oils (castor, coconut), aloe vera, and essential oils can nourish the scalp, improve blood circulation, and provide vitamins

Onion juice and Olive oil serum

Onion juice's sulfur enhances hair growth; olive oil nourishes strands. Blend for a potent serum. Apply, leave briefly, rinse. Encourage healthier, stronger hair

Coconut oil and Castor oil serum

Coconut oil's conditioning properties hydrate hair and prevent protein loss. Castor oil's ricinoleic acid boosts circulation to follicles, promoting hair thickness. Mix equal parts

Aloe vera and Jojoba Oil serum

Aloe vera's unclogs hair follicles while its vitamins and minerals nourish strands. Jojoba oil mimics natural scalp sebum, balancing oil production. Blend both for a soothing serum

Green Tea and Argan Oil serum

Green tea's antioxidants reduce hair loss; argan oil provides vitamins for nourishment. Mix, apply to scalp, massage, and enjoy revitalized, potentially thicker hair

