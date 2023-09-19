Lifestyle

Canada to UK-7 best countries to migrate from India

The best country to move from India depends on personal preferences, education, career, lifestyle, and family. These 7 countries attract Indian immigrants for diverse reasons:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a popular destination for Indian expatriates, especially in the finance, healthcare, and construction sectors. 
 

New Zealand

The place is known for its stunning natural landscapes and work-life balance. Indian immigrants commonly use the Skilled Migrant Category and family reunification programs.
 

Canada

Canada is known for its immigration policies and quality of life. The Express Entry system and Provincial Nominee Programs make it relatively easier for professionals to migrate.

Germany

Germany is known for its strong economy and engineering sectors. The Blue Card program is popular for highly skilled Indian professionals. 

United Kingdom

The UK is attractive for its educational institutions, healthcare, and job prospects. Indian professionals often use points-based systems like the Tier 2 visa to migrate.
 

United States

The USA is a top destination for Indian immigrants, especially in technology, and engineering. Employment-based visas, family sponsorships, and education are common routes.
 

Australia

Australia offers a high standard of living, a strong job market, and diverse educational opportunities. It has various immigration pathways, including skilled migration.

