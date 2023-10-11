Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis

Lifestyle
Broccoli to Fatty Fish are 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis. These anti-inflammatory foods, like turmeric and berries, can ease symptoms and promote joint health
Curcumin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is often used in traditional medicine to manage arthritis symptoms
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These can help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They can support overall joint health and reduce inflammation
Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that contains sulforaphane, a compound with potential anti-inflammatory properties. It may help in reducing inflammation in the body
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It can be consumed fresh, as a spice, or in the form of ginger tea to help alleviate arthritis symptoms
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and cherries are rich in antioxidants, which can help combat inflammation and protect joint tissues