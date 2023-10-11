Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 12:55:44 pm

Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis

Broccoli to Fatty Fish are 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis. These anti-inflammatory foods, like turmeric and berries, can ease symptoms and promote joint health

Image credits: Pexels

Turmeric

Curcumin has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is often used in traditional medicine to manage arthritis symptoms

Image credits: Pexel

Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These can help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis

Image credits: Pexels

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall health

Image credits: Pexel

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They can support overall joint health and reduce inflammation

Image credits: Pexels

Broccoli

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that contains sulforaphane, a compound with potential anti-inflammatory properties. It may help in reducing inflammation in the body

Image credits: Pexels

Ginger

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It can be consumed fresh, as a spice, or in the form of ginger tea to help alleviate arthritis symptoms

Image credits: Pexels

Berries

Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and cherries are rich in antioxidants, which can help combat inflammation and protect joint tissues

Image credits: Pexel
Find Next One