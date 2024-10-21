Lifestyle

Sweets to Fruit Juice: Unhealthy Foods to Skip at Breakfast

Image credits: Getty

Sweets

Avoid sweets like cakes and pastries for breakfast as they significantly raise blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Sugary Cereals

Breakfast cereals like cornflakes are unhealthy due to their refined carbohydrates and sugar content.

Image credits: Getty

Fruit Juices

While popular, fruit juices can spike blood sugar levels in the morning.

Image credits: Getty

Cheese

Health experts advise against consuming cheese and similar dairy products for breakfast.

Image credits: Getty

White Bread

White bread is unhealthy for breakfast due to its refined carbohydrates.

Image credits: Getty

Processed Foods

Processed foods are detrimental to health, especially when consumed in the morning.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One