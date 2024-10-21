Sweets to Fruit Juice: Unhealthy Foods to Skip at Breakfast

Lifestyle
Avoid sweets like cakes and pastries for breakfast as they significantly raise blood sugar levels.
Breakfast cereals like cornflakes are unhealthy due to their refined carbohydrates and sugar content.
While popular, fruit juices can spike blood sugar levels in the morning.
Health experts advise against consuming cheese and similar dairy products for breakfast.
White bread is unhealthy for breakfast due to its refined carbohydrates.
Processed foods are detrimental to health, especially when consumed in the morning.