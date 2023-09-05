Brahma Kamal to Rhododendron: 7 exotic Himalayan flowers

Lifestyle
Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal are 7 exotic Himalayan flowers, from vibrant rhododendrons to revered Brahma Kamal with lotus-like blooms
It has large, white, lotus-like blooms and is often associated with Hindu mythology
Similar to the famous European edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss has woolly white flowers and grows at high altitudes
The blue poppy is one of the most iconic Himalayan flowers. It has striking sky-blue petals and is found at higher elevations
These small, globe-like flowers are often seen in a range of colors, including blue, purple, and pink
The Himalayas are home to numerous species of primulas, which come in various colors and sizes. They are often found in moist alpine meadows
Also known as the Himalayan Jack-in-the-Pulpit, the cobra lily is a unique and exotic-looking flower with a hooded spathe resembling a cobra's hood
Rhododendron species, which include vibrant and colorful flowers. They can be found in various shades of red, pink, white, and purple, depending on the species and altitude