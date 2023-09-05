Lifestyle

Brahma Kamal to Rhododendron: 7 exotic Himalayan flowers

Rhododendron to Brahma Kamal are 7 exotic Himalayan flowers, from vibrant rhododendrons to revered Brahma Kamal with lotus-like blooms

Image credits: Getty

Brahma Kamal

It has large, white, lotus-like blooms and is often associated with Hindu mythology

Image credits: PEXEL

Himalayan Edelweiss

Similar to the famous European edelweiss, the Himalayan edelweiss has woolly white flowers and grows at high altitudes

Image credits: PEXEL

Blue Poppy

The blue poppy is one of the most iconic Himalayan flowers. It has striking sky-blue petals and is found at higher elevations

Image credits: PEXEL

Himalayan Blue primrose

These small, globe-like flowers are often seen in a range of colors, including blue, purple, and pink

Image credits: PEXEL

Primulas

The Himalayas are home to numerous species of primulas, which come in various colors and sizes. They are often found in moist alpine meadows

Image credits: PEXEL

Cobra Lily

Also known as the Himalayan Jack-in-the-Pulpit, the cobra lily is a unique and exotic-looking flower with a hooded spathe resembling a cobra's hood

Image credits: PEXEL

Rhododendron

Rhododendron species, which include vibrant and colorful flowers. They can be found in various shades of red, pink, white, and purple, depending on the species and altitude

Image credits: PEXEL
Find Next One