Bombay Karachi Halwa to Kozhikode Halwa: 7 best Indian Halwas

Lifestyle
This is a popular sweet from Maharashtra. This halwa, made with corn flour, sugar, and ghee, is often adorned with nuts, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and crunch.
Combining the iconic Agra Petha with the classic halwa, this sweet dish is a fusion of textures and tastes, creating a memorable culinary experience.
Made with ingredients like jaggery, ghee, and wheat, this halwa has a distinct taste that makes it a favorite across Kozhikode in Kerala.
Known for its unique wheat and ghee base, this halwa boasts a velvety texture and a rich, aromatic flavor from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.
Gajar Ka Halwa from Punjab is a winter delicacy made with grated carrots, milk, and sugar.
Made with almonds, ghee, and sugar, this halwa in North India has a luscious texture. The aromatic flavor makes it a favorite during festive occasions.
Prepared with lentils, ghee, and sugar, this halwa from Uttar Pradesh has a unique grainy texture.