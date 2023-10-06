Lifestyle

06-Oct-2023, 04:36:36 pm

Bombay Karachi Halwa to Kozhikode Halwa: 7 best Indian Halwas

Image credits: Getty

Bombay Karachi Halwa

This is a popular sweet from Maharashtra. This halwa, made with corn flour, sugar, and ghee, is often adorned with nuts, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and crunch.

Image credits: Getty

Agra Petha Halwa

Combining the iconic Agra Petha with the classic halwa, this sweet dish is a fusion of textures and tastes, creating a memorable culinary experience.

Image credits: YouTube

Kozhikode Halwa

Made with ingredients like jaggery, ghee, and wheat, this halwa has a distinct taste that makes it a favorite across Kozhikode in Kerala.

Image credits: Flavours of Calicut

Tirunelveli Halwa

Known for its unique wheat and ghee base, this halwa boasts a velvety texture and a rich, aromatic flavor from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: our own

Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Gajar Ka Halwa from Punjab is a winter delicacy made with grated carrots, milk, and sugar.

Image credits: Getty

Badam Halwa

Made with almonds, ghee, and sugar, this halwa in North India has a luscious texture. The aromatic flavor makes it a favorite during festive occasions.

Image credits: Getty

Agra Dal Halwa

Prepared with lentils, ghee, and sugar, this halwa from Uttar Pradesh has a unique grainy texture. 

Image credits: Gomathi recipes
