Bharat Bandh tomorrow: 7 things to avoid on THIS day

Here are seven things to avoid on the day of Bharat Bandh.

Avoid unnecessary travel

Roadblocks and protestors may impede public transit during Bharat Bandh. avoid unnecessary travel to avoid traffic, delays, and danger. 

Avoid Spreading Unverified Information

Misinformation and rumours circulate swiftly on social media during a Bharat Bandh. Avoid spreading unsubstantiated information that might alarm or confuse. 

Avoid Engaging in Protests

It's your democratic right to peacefully protest, yet Bharat Bandhs have hazards. Protests can evolve into conflicts with the government or other organisations. 

Avoid Online Orders and Deliveries

A Bharat Bandh might hamper food and internet shopping deliveries. Roadblocks or protests may keep delivery workers from reaching you.

Avoid Banking Transactions

Bharat Bandhs may affect banking services, especially those that demand physical presence. Many bank branches and ATMs may be closed due to strikes. 

Avoid Crowded Areas


Bharat Bandh protests can occur in crowded places, including marketplaces, shopping centres, and public squares. Avoid these regions to avoid big crowds that might turn violent.

Avoid Visiting Government Offices

Government offices and institutions may close or have fewer workers during a Bharat Bandh. Reschedule appointments or crucial work at such offices.

