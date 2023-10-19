Lifestyle

Durga Puja pandals to visit in Mumbai

Sarbojanin Durgotsav, Powai

This is one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai. It is known for its grand decorations, cultural programs, and a sense of authenticity.

Mumbai Aikatan, Andheri

The Andheri Durga Puja, organized by Mumbai Aikatan, is a popular choice for visitors. It features elaborate pandal decorations, traditional rituals, and cultural performances.

Ramakrishna Math, Khar

The Ramakrishna Math in Khar is another renowned place to witness Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. It offers a serene and spiritual atmosphere during the festival.

Bengal Club, Shivaji Park

Located in Dadar, the Bengal Club's Durga Puja is known for its elaborate decorations, cultural events, and traditional customs.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, Vile Parle

This pandal is known for its creative decorations, cultural programs, and community involvement.

