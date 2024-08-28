Lifestyle

Benefits of Drinking Tulsi Water

Let's see what are the benefits of drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves.

Image credits: Getty

Immunity Booster

Drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves, which contain antioxidants and vitamin C, helps boost immunity.

Image credits: Getty

Respiratory Health

Drinking Tulsi water is also good for preventing some respiratory illnesses like colds, coughs, and asthma.

Image credits: Getty

Digestion

Drinking Tulsi water improves digestion and helps prevent gas and bloating.

Image credits: Getty

Diabetes

Drinking Tulsi water helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Cholesterol

You can drink Tulsi water regularly to reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Kidney Health

Tulsi water, which contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is also good for kidney health.

Image credits: Getty

Caution:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One