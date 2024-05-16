Lifestyle

Why you should drink Jal Jeera at least thrice a week?

Digestive Aid

Jal Jeera is known for its digestive properties. It contains ingredients like cumin, ginger, and mint, which help in stimulating digestive enzymes and promoting better digestion.
 

Hydration

With its base of water and addition of refreshing spices, Jal Jeera provides hydration, making it an excellent choice to quench thirst, particularly during hot summer days.
 

Improves Appetite

Consuming Jal Jeera before meals can help stimulate appetite and aid in the digestion process, ensuring better absorption of nutrients from food.
 

Treats Nausea

The combination of spices in Jal Jeera, particularly ginger & cumin, is known to have anti-nausea properties, alleviating feelings of nausea and indigestion.

Improves Immunity

Ingredients like ginger and mint in Jal Jeera possess immune-boosting properties, which can help strengthen the body's defense mechanisms against infections and illnesses.

