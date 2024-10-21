Lifestyle

Can Beer fight Cancer? Here's what new study says

Image credits: Pixabay

Beer: Just a beverage or something more?

Beer, usually a choice for light entertainment, may now prove helpful in the fight against cancer, according to new research.

Image credits: Pixabay

Yeast found in beer

Researchers at EMBL Germany and the University of Virginia School of Medicine studied the yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe (S. Pombe), used in brewing beer.

Image credits: Pixabay

How cells stay alive

When yeast cells' mitochondria hibernate to avoid stress, they become coated with deactivated ribosomes, which typically produce proteins.

Image credits: Pinterest

Yeast helps fight cancer

Researchers visualized how ribosomes attach to mitochondria at the molecular level using advanced single-particle cryo-electron microscopy and cryo-electron tomography.

Image credits: Pixabay

How cells survive with less nutrition

Cancer cells, due to their uncontrolled growth, frequently experience nutrient shortages & enter a dormant state to survive & evade detection by the immune system.

Image credits: Pixabay

Helps fight cancer in this way

Dr. Ahmed Jomaa says, "We need to understand how these cells survive and how they can help fight cancer."

Image credits: Pixabay

The link between cancer and beer yeast

The similarity between beer yeast and human cells makes it useful for studying cancerous cells.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One