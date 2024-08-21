Lifestyle

Beagle to Shih Tzu-7 longest-living dog breeds

Here are seven of the longest-living dog breeds.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Medium-sized beagles are sociable and sniffy. They usually survive 12–15 years. Beagles are healthy but can become obese, reducing their lifetime. 

Image credits: Freepik

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas live long. Some live into their early 20s, but most live 14–18 years. Their small stature and good health make them wonderful long-term companions.

Image credits: stockphoto

Dachshunds

They are called wiener dogs for their long bodies and live long. Many live 12–16 years, while others live longer. Dachshunds are healthy but may have back issues due to their size.

Image credits: Freepik

Toy Poodles

They are smart, elegant, and long-lived. They survive 14–18 years. Although little, Toy Poodles are healthy and avoid many health difficulties plaguing larger dogs.

Image credits: Pixabay

Jack Russell Terrier

Small, active Jack Russell Terriers are adventurous and high-spirited. The typical Jack Russell lifetime is 13–16 years, however many live longer. 

Image credits: Freepik

Shih Tzus

Shih Tzus are little, friendly dogs with long, flowing coats. They live 10–18 years, frequently reaching late teens. 

Image credits: our own

Maltese

Maltese are petite, white, fluffy dogs with exquisite appearances and long lifespans. Maltese dogs live 12–15 years, sometimes 18 years. 

Image credits: Freepik
