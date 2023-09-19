Lifestyle

Beagle to Pug-7 dog breeds perfect for small family

Look for dog breeds that are adaptable, friendly, and compatible with a small family that may not have much space or time for exercise. 

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

These dogs are known for their affectionate and gentle nature. They are good with children and adapt well to apartment living.
 

Pug

Pugs are charming and good-natured dogs. They are great companions and do well with children. Their exercise needs are moderate.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are affectionate and friendly dogs that are well-suited for families. They have a moderate energy level and enjoy spending time with their human companions.
 

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are known for their friendly and affectionate disposition. They are great with children and adapt well to family life.
 

Beagle

Beagles are friendly, curious, and good with kids. They enjoy outdoor activities and make great family pets for those with a yard.
 

French Bulldog

French Bulldogs are small in size and have a loving and easygoing personality. They don't require much exercise and are great for families in urban environments.
 

Dachshund

Dachshunds, often called "wiener dogs," are small, long-bodied dogs with a playful and affectionate temperament.

