Beagle to Labrador Retriever-7 naughtiest dog breeds

Here are seven breeds that are sometimes regarded as the naughtiest.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Labrador Retriever

Labs are cheerful, extroverted, and energetic, yet occasionally clumsy. Without training and exercise, they may chew, dig, or bark excessively.

Image credits: our own

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are energetic and affectionate dogs but can also be prone to separation anxiety and destructive behaviours if left alone for long periods.

Image credits: our own

Beagle

Scent-hound beagles are curious and determined. Their keen noses might get them into trouble since they pursue odours without rules.

Image credits: Freepik

Pug

Pugs are energetic and headstrong despite their small stature. They like to misbehave and may need constant training.

Image credits: Freepik

Siberian Husky

Beautiful and clever, huskies are independent and energetic. Without enough exercise and mental stimulation, kids may grow bored and destructive.

Image credits: Freepik

Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russells are energetic hunters. Their intelligence and energy make them difficult to handle without instruction and stimulation.

Image credits: Pixabay

Dachshund

Small but headstrong, these dogs are naughty and independent. The prey drive and fearlessness of these animals might lead to adventure.

Image credits: Freepik
