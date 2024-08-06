Lifestyle

Beagle to Jack Russell-7 Dog breeds that bark the most

Image credits: Freepik

Chihuahua

They are vigilant and tend to bark when they feel danger or encounter unfamiliar people.

Image credits: Freepik

Border Collie

These highly intelligent and active dogs often bark when they are bored or need mental stimulation.

Image credits: Freepik

Pomeranian

Pomeranians are lively and energetic, often barking to communicate or when they are excited.

Image credits: Freepik

Maltese

Maltese dogs can be quite vocal, especially when left alone or seeing strangers.

Image credits: Freepik

Jack Russell Terrier

These terriers are high-energy and bark to express excitement and boredom or to alert their owners.

Image credits: Freepik

Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkies are small but have a big bark, often barking at strangers or when they are anxious.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Beagles have a strong hunting instinct and tend to bark when they pick up scents or get excited.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One