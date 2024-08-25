Avoid THESE foods to prevent kidney stones

Lifestyle
Reducing the intake of high-salt foods like fast food and processed foods can lower the risk of kidney stones.
High sugar intake can also increase the risk of developing kidney stones.
Consuming sugary drinks like soda can lead to kidney stones. Reducing their intake can significantly lower the risk.
Excessive consumption of seafood and red meat can increase the risk of kidney stones. These are not good for kidney health and should be limited.
The high caffeine content in coffee is not good for kidney health and can lead to kidney stones.
Make changes to your daily diet only under the guidance of health experts or nutritionists.