Lifestyle

11-Oct-2023, 03:06:04 pm

Avocado Toast to Mixed Nuts-7 healthy snacks for weight loss

Healthy snacks can be an essential part of a balanced diet, especially if you want to manage your weight. Here are 7 satisfying snacks that can support your weight loss goals.

Image credits: our own

Cottage Cheese with Pineapple

Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in calories. Pair it with fresh pineapple chunks for a sweet and protein-packed snack.

Image credits: our own

Avocado Toast on Whole Grain Bread

Avocado is a fantastic source of healthy monounsaturated fats, which can help keep you full. Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Image credits: our own

Mixed Nuts

A handful of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews, provides a good combination of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, helping to keep you full and satisfied.

Image credits: our own

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein and healthy fats. They can help keep you full and provide sustained energy. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper for flavour.

Image credits: our own

Hummus with Veggie Sticks

Hummus is made from chickpeas, a good protein and fibre source. Pair it with crunchy, colourful vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers for a satisfying snack.

Image credits: our own

Greek Yogurt with Berries

Greek yoghurt is high in protein and probiotics, aiding digestion and supporting a healthy gut. Adding fresh or frozen berries boosts the fiber content and adds natural sweetness.

Image credits: our own

Apple Slices with Peanut Butter

Apples are rich in fiber and vitamins, while peanut butter provides healthy fats and protein. This combination is both satisfying and nutritious.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One