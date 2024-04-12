Appraisal time! THESE cities saw rise in increment queries: Report

Lifestyle
As April marks the onset of the annual appraisal season, employees across the nation are eagerly anticipating salary hikes, promotions, and career growth opportunities.
A recent analysis conducted by Astroyogi, the digital astrology platform, sheds light on the prevalent career-related inquiries during this period.
According to Astroyogi, statistics reveal a remarkable surge in career-related consultations in March and April, recording a 50-60% increase compared to other times of the year.
Major metropolitan hubs such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerge as hotspots for career-related consultations during the appraisal season.
With Bengaluru leading the pack at 60%, closely followed by Delhi at 50%, and Mumbai and Hyderabad at 40% each.
Job changes, salary increments and promotions continue to top the list, reflecting the enduring quest for advancement in the professional realm.
Astroyogi’s data reveals a ratio of 70:30, with 70% of inquiries originating from men and 30% from women.