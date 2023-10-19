Lifestyle
Loaded with vitamin C and citric acid, orange peels can brighten your skin and combat blemishes.
Lemon peels are a natural source of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that help exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a fresh glow.
The inside of a banana peel is rich in potassium, which hydrates and moisturizes your skin.
Papaya peels contain papain, an enzyme that gently exfoliates, revealing smoother, more radiant skin.
Cucumber peels are cooling and soothing, making them perfect for reducing puffiness and skin irritation.
Rich in lycopene, tomato peels help in reducing redness and enhancing skin's natural glow.
Apple peels are packed with vitamins and fiber that can aid in skin hydration and overall health.
Potato peels have antioxidants and starch that can help improve the appearance of dark spots and blemishes.
Kiwi peels are loaded with vitamin E, which can help in skin repair and rejuvenation.