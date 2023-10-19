Lifestyle

9 fruit and vegetable peels for glowing skin

1. Orange Peel:

Loaded with vitamin C and citric acid, orange peels can brighten your skin and combat blemishes.

2. Lemon Peel:

Lemon peels are a natural source of alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that help exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a fresh glow.

3. Banana Peel:

The inside of a banana peel is rich in potassium, which hydrates and moisturizes your skin.

4. Papaya Peel:

Papaya peels contain papain, an enzyme that gently exfoliates, revealing smoother, more radiant skin.

5. Cucumber Peel:

Cucumber peels are cooling and soothing, making them perfect for reducing puffiness and skin irritation.

6. Tomato Peel:

Rich in lycopene, tomato peels help in reducing redness and enhancing skin's natural glow.

7. Apple Peel:

Apple peels are packed with vitamins and fiber that can aid in skin hydration and overall health.

8. Potato Peel:

Potato peels have antioxidants and starch that can help improve the appearance of dark spots and blemishes.

9. Kiwi Peel:

Kiwi peels are loaded with vitamin E, which can help in skin repair and rejuvenation.

