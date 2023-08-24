Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology

Lifestyle
Apollo, a deity in Greek mythology, is god of archery, music, dance, poetry and so on. Here are 8 powerful Gods in Greek mythology.
Hermes is God of boundaries, roads, travellers, athletes, commerce, speed and wit.
Poseidon is god of sea, water, earthquakes, and horses in the Greek mythology.
Ares is God of war in the Greek mythology who represents the destruction, horrors and brute damages of the war.
Hera was worshipped as consort of Zeus, queen of heaven and goddess of marriage and fertility.
Hades was god of the underworld. His name means the Unseen One, and was also known as Giver of Wealth.
Hephaestus is the God of artisans, blacksmiths, carpenters, fire, metallurgy, metalworking, sculpture and volcanoes.
The king of the gods was Zeus, worshipped by ancient Greeks as the father of gods and powerful god of sky.