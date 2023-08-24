Lifestyle

Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology

Apollo, a deity in Greek mythology, is god of archery, music, dance, poetry and so on. Here are 8 powerful Gods in Greek mythology.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hermes

Hermes is God of boundaries, roads, travellers, athletes, commerce, speed and wit.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Poseidon

Poseidon is god of sea, water, earthquakes, and horses in the Greek mythology.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Ares

Ares is God of war in the Greek mythology who represents the destruction, horrors and brute damages of the war.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hera

Hera was worshipped as consort of Zeus, queen of heaven and goddess of marriage and fertility.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hades

Hades was god of the underworld. His name means the Unseen One, and was also known as Giver of Wealth.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hephaestus

Hephaestus is the God of artisans, blacksmiths, carpenters, fire, metallurgy, metalworking, sculpture and volcanoes.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Zeus

The king of the gods was Zeus, worshipped by ancient Greeks as the father of gods and powerful god of sky.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One