Analysing ADHD: Here are 7 signs indicating its presence

Lifestyle
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. It affects focusing, impulsivity, and hyperactivity in children and adults.
They often struggle to focus on tasks, even those that are interesting. They may frequently shift their attention to unrelated stimuli, leading to incomplete work.
Forgetfulness is a hallmark of ADHD. People might forget appointments, lose items, or struggle with organizing tasks which impacts their responsibilities.
ADHD causes restlessness and an inner sense of unease. They may find it challenging to sit still for extended periods.
Difficulty managing time and estimating how long tasks take is a common sign. They struggle with punctuality, often underestimating the time required for activities.
Organizing tasks and belongings can be challenging for individuals with ADHD. They might struggle with maintaining tidy spaces and have trouble categorizing items.
Impulsivity manifests as acting before thinking. They may blurt out answers, interrupt conversations, or make impulsive decisions without considering the consequences.
Executive functions involve planning, prioritizing, and initiating tasks. Individuals with ADHD might struggle with these skills, leading to a sense of overwhelm.