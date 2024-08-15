Lifestyle

Amazon Sale 2024 Final Hours: 7 things to buy NOW

Image credits: Freepik

Fashion and Apparel

Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories: Major labels sometimes give substantial reductions in the last hours. Find seasonal coats, boots, and activewear offers.

Image credits: adobe stock

Home Appliances

Amazon Echo devices, smart bulbs, and other smart home gadgets are often heavily discounted. Now is the time to invest in making your home smarter.

Image credits: Freepik

Electronics and Gadgets

Smartphones, computers, tablets, and accessories like chargers and cases: Look for big reductions on popular devices. Apple, Samsung, and Dell typically give sales discounts.

Image credits: Freepik

Kitchen Appliances

Deals on items like air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, and instant pots can help you upgrade your kitchen for less.

Image credits: Freepik

Watches and Jewelry

Luxury and mid-range watches or jewellery pieces often see substantial markdowns during these sales.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Beauty and Personal Care

Skincare and Haircare Products: Stock up on premium skincare and haircare products at reduced prices. Look for sets or bundles that offer extra savings.

Image credits: Freepik

Books and eBooks

Whether you're a bookworm or looking for gifts, Amazon often offers discounts on popular titles, box sets, and even eBooks during sales.

Image credits: Freepik

Fitness Equipment

From yoga mats to dumbbells, resistance bands, and even larger equipment like treadmills, there’s often a significant reduction in prices during the final hours of a sale.

Image credits: Freepik

Home Décor and Furniture

Find offers on furniture, carpets, and décor. Now is the time to update your home with reduced things.

Image credits: Freepik
