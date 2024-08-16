Airborne Day 2024: What is this day? How to celebrate it?

Lifestyle
Airborne Day is observed to honor the contributions and sacrifices of airborne forces, particularly paratroopers.
This day is celebrated every year on August 16 to celebrated in various countries with airborne units, each marking it in its way.
Airborne Day serves as a reminder of the vital role that airborne forces play in military strategy, particularly in rapid deployment and special operations.
The observance includes ceremonies, remembrance services, and various events that highlight the history and achievements of these elite units.
Many military bases or veterans’ organizations hold ceremonies to commemorate Airborne Day.
If no local events are available, consider organizing a small ceremony or gathering with fellow veterans or military enthusiasts.