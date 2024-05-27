Lifestyle

Agra to Jaisalmer: 7 oldest forts of India you MUST visit

Unearth India's ancient forts, from Chittorgarh's grandeur to Agra's magnificence. Dive into history, valor, and architectural wonders

Image credits: Pixabay

Qila Rai Pithora (Delhi)

Built by Chauhan Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century, this fort was the capital of the Chauhan dynasty

Chittorgarh Fort

Dating back to the 7th century AD, Chittorgarh Fort is one of the largest forts in India and served as the capital of the Mewar kingdom

Gwalior Fort (Madhya Pradesh)

With a history spanning over a thousand years, Gwalior Fort has been ruled by various dynasties including the Tomars, Mughals, Marathas, and British

Ranthambore Fort

Situated within the Ranthambore National Park, this fort dates back to the 10th century and has a rich history of Rajput rulers

Agra Fort (Uttar Pradesh)

Built by the Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century, Agra Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the finest Mughal forts in India

Jaisalmer Fort (Rajasthan)

Constructed in 1156 AD by Rajput ruler Rawal Jaisal, Jaisalmer Fort is one of the oldest living forts in the world

Fort St. George (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

Built by the British East India Company in 1644, Fort St. George is one of the oldest forts in India constructed by Europeans

