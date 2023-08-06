Adorn your locks: 7 exquisite Indian Flowers to grace your Hair

Lifestyle
In India, the tradition of adorning hair with flowers dates back centuries. Ornating your hair with flowers heightens the level of your beauty and confidence.
Revered for its delicate fragrance, jasmine is a staple in Indian hair adornment. It is often woven into intricate garlands or simply tucked behind the ear.
Roses are a timeless choice for hair embellishments. A single rose or a cascading garland, their velvety petals add a touch of elegance to your hairstyle.
It is known for its vibrant colors and medicinal properties. Hibiscus flowers can be worn individually or as a part of a garland adding to energy and positivity.
Vibrant and auspicious, marigolds are a common sight during festivals and celebrations. Marigold petals can infuse your appearance with a splash of vibrant color.
A symbol of purity and spirituality, the lotus flower holds cultural significance. Lotus showcases its natural beauty but also represents enlightenment and divine grace.
With its unique fragrance, champa flowers are a favorite for hair adornments. Their distinctive scent can add an aura of tranquility and allure to your appearance.
Known as firecracker flower, kanakambaram's bright orange hue adds a striking contrast to your hair. It is often used in traditional South Indian hairstyles.