Adorn your locks: 7 exquisite Indian Flowers to grace your Hair

In India, the tradition of adorning hair with flowers dates back centuries. Ornating your hair with flowers heightens the level of your beauty and confidence. 

Image credits: Pexels

Jasmine (Mogra)

Revered for its delicate fragrance, jasmine is a staple in Indian hair adornment. It is often woven into intricate garlands or simply tucked behind the ear.

Image credits: Pexels

Rose (Gulab)

Roses are a timeless choice for hair embellishments. A single rose or a cascading garland, their velvety petals add a touch of elegance to your hairstyle.

Image credits: Pexels

Hibiscus (Gudhal)

It is known for its vibrant colors and medicinal properties. Hibiscus flowers can be worn individually or as a part of a garland adding to energy and positivity.

Image credits: Pexels

Marigold (Genda)

Vibrant and auspicious, marigolds are a common sight during festivals and celebrations. Marigold petals can infuse your appearance with a splash of vibrant color.

Image credits: Pexels

Lotus (Kamal)

A symbol of purity and spirituality, the lotus flower holds cultural significance. Lotus showcases its natural beauty but also represents enlightenment and divine grace.

Image credits: Pexels

Champa (Michelia)

With its unique fragrance, champa flowers are a favorite for hair adornments. Their distinctive scent can add an aura of tranquility and allure to your appearance.

Image credits: Pexels

Kanakambaram

Known as firecracker flower, kanakambaram's bright orange hue adds a striking contrast to your hair. It is often used in traditional South Indian hairstyles.

Image credits: Pexels
