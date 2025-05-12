English

Get the Royal Look: Aditi Rao Hydari's Salwar Suits

Aditi Rao Hydari showcases a beautiful salwar suit, perfect for any occasion.
lifestyle May 12 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Facebook
Printed Anarkali Suit

From daily wear to parties, a printed Anarkali suit like Aditi Rao Hydari's offers a gorgeous look. The actress completes her look with long earrings. 

Image credits: Facebook
Party Banarasi Salwar Kameez

For a royal and classic look at parties, party wear salwar suits are in high demand. Opt for a Banarasi salwar suit instead of heavily embellished ones. 

Image credits: Facebook
Thigh-Slit Sharara Set

Choose a thigh-slit sharara suit within a 700 rupee range for daily wear. They offer both comfort and style. Recreate this look with nude makeup, Kolhapuri sandals, and jhumkas.
Image credits: Facebook
Heavy Work Salwar Suit

If you're looking for a salwar suit for a wedding, choose a fancy Anarkali suit with thread or heavy print work. The actress carries a multi-colored one. 

Image credits: Facebook
Cotton Print Kurta-Palazzo Set

Cotton print kurta palazzo sets look decent. If you're looking for an office outfit, you can choose this option. 

Image credits: Facebook
Black Anarkali Suit Design

A black salwar suit exudes royalty. Aditi has chosen a suit with broad gota patti work, with heavy work on the kurta's border and dupatta.

Image credits: Facebook

