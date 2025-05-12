From daily wear to parties, a printed Anarkali suit like Aditi Rao Hydari's offers a gorgeous look. The actress completes her look with long earrings.
For a royal and classic look at parties, party wear salwar suits are in high demand. Opt for a Banarasi salwar suit instead of heavily embellished ones.
If you're looking for a salwar suit for a wedding, choose a fancy Anarkali suit with thread or heavy print work. The actress carries a multi-colored one.
Cotton print kurta palazzo sets look decent. If you're looking for an office outfit, you can choose this option.
A black salwar suit exudes royalty. Aditi has chosen a suit with broad gota patti work, with heavy work on the kurta's border and dupatta.
