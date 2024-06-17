Acacia to Manuka: 7 types of honey and their benefits

Lifestyle
Honey varies in flavor and health benefits. Each type, like Manuka or Eucalyptus, offers unique antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties
Originating from New Zealand, Manuka honey is renowned for its antibacterial properties due to methylglyoxal. It aids in wound healing, boosts immunity
Light and mild in flavor, Acacia honey is rich in fructose and low in sucrose, making it ideal for those with digestive sensitivities. It has anti-inflammatory effects
Commonly found in Europe and North America, Clover honey is sweet with a mild floral taste. It possesses antioxidant properties, aiding in combating free radicals
Dark and robust in flavor, Buckwheat honey is high in antioxidants and has strong antibacterial properties. It is effective in soothing sore throats, suppressing coughs
Light and citrusy, Orange Blossom honey is infused with the aroma of orange blossoms. It provides a boost of vitamin C, supporting the immune system
Delicate, aromatic, Lavender honey is infused with the essence of lavender flowers. It has calming and relaxing properties, aiding in reducing anxiety and promoting restful sleep
Derived from nectar of eucalyptus flowers, Eucalyptus honey has medicinal taste. It is rich in antioxidants, has antiseptic properties, beneficial for respiratory health