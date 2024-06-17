 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Acacia to Manuka: 7 types of honey and their benefits

Honey varies in flavor and health benefits. Each type, like Manuka or Eucalyptus, offers unique antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties

Manuka Honey

Originating from New Zealand, Manuka honey is renowned for its antibacterial properties due to methylglyoxal. It aids in wound healing, boosts immunity

Acacia Honey

Light and mild in flavor, Acacia honey is rich in fructose and low in sucrose, making it ideal for those with digestive sensitivities. It has anti-inflammatory effects

Clover Honey

Commonly found in Europe and North America, Clover honey is sweet with a mild floral taste. It possesses antioxidant properties, aiding in combating free radicals

Buckwheat Honey

Dark and robust in flavor, Buckwheat honey is high in antioxidants and has strong antibacterial properties. It is effective in soothing sore throats, suppressing coughs

Orange Blossom Honey

Light and citrusy, Orange Blossom honey is infused with the aroma of orange blossoms. It provides a boost of vitamin C, supporting the immune system

Lavender Honey

Delicate, aromatic, Lavender honey is infused with the essence of lavender flowers. It has calming and relaxing properties, aiding in reducing anxiety and promoting restful sleep

Eucalyptus Honey

Derived from nectar of eucalyptus flowers, Eucalyptus honey has medicinal taste. It is rich in antioxidants, has antiseptic properties, beneficial for respiratory health

