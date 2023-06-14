Lifestyle

8 easy steps to make Chicken Biryani

Biryani is a favourite dish for all Indians. However, always having biryani from a restaurant is impossible and even healthy. Here is how you can quickly cook biryani at home.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Marinating the Chicken

Marinate the chicken in yoghurt with ginger garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Cooking the Chicken

Heat ghee or oil in a pot, and put bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon and thinly sliced onions to fry. After which, set in the marinated chicken and sauté until it becomes pale. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Egg and Potato

Add boiled eggs and golden friend large pieces of potato to your biriyani. Keep them prepared beforehand.

Image credits: Pixabay

Preparing the Rice

Take basmati rice in a large pot and rinse it thoroughly. Add fresh water to the rice and keep it soaked for 30 mins. Then, boil the rice. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Creating the layers

Take the giant pot available in your house. Brush the base with ghee or oil and cover it with bay leaves. Next, put a layer of rice, on which you put the chicken, egg and potato.

Image credits: Pixabay

Repeat the layer

Leaving out the bay leaves part, repeat the rice layer with chicken, egg and potato. Keep doing this till the pot is full.

Image credits: Pixabay

Adding top layer ingredients

The top layer must only be rice, on which ghee, rose water, and pandanus water is to be appropriately spread for the smell.

Image credits: Pixabay

Put it on fire

Cover the pot with a lid and place something heavy on it to seal it tight. Put the pot on gas. Keep it there for 15-20 mins, and your biryani is ready.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One