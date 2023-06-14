8 easy steps to make Chicken Biryani

Lifestyle
Biryani is a favourite dish for all Indians. However, always having biryani from a restaurant is impossible and even healthy. Here is how you can quickly cook biryani at home.
Marinate the chicken in yoghurt with ginger garlic paste, garam masala, turmeric, red chilli powder, salt and lemon juice.
Heat ghee or oil in a pot, and put bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon and thinly sliced onions to fry. After which, set in the marinated chicken and sauté until it becomes pale.
Add boiled eggs and golden friend large pieces of potato to your biriyani. Keep them prepared beforehand.
Take basmati rice in a large pot and rinse it thoroughly. Add fresh water to the rice and keep it soaked for 30 mins. Then, boil the rice.
Take the giant pot available in your house. Brush the base with ghee or oil and cover it with bay leaves. Next, put a layer of rice, on which you put the chicken, egg and potato.
Leaving out the bay leaves part, repeat the rice layer with chicken, egg and potato. Keep doing this till the pot is full.
The top layer must only be rice, on which ghee, rose water, and pandanus water is to be appropriately spread for the smell.
Cover the pot with a lid and place something heavy on it to seal it tight. Put the pot on gas. Keep it there for 15-20 mins, and your biryani is ready.