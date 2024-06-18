7 work from home business ideas for housewives

Lifestyle
Here are the top 7 business ideas for housewives to start earning by 2024.
Provide daycare services with flexible hours for local working parents, ensuring safety and licensing.
Provide home redesign or organization consulting, building a portfolio and marketing through social media.
Start a blog or offer writing services to websites and magazines, monetizing through ads and sponsorships.
Create and sell handmade jewellery, candles, or knitted items on Etsy or at local markets.
Offer online fitness or yoga classes, sharing tips and workouts on social media to attract clients.
To reach clients, offer virtual tutoring in academic subjects or life skills, using platforms like Zoom.
Bake and sell custom cakes, pastries, or ethnic cuisine, promoting through social media and local networks.