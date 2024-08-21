7 ways to reduce eye strain from excessive screen time

Lifestyle
To prevent eye strain, take regular breaks by following the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.
Make sure your screen brightness and contrast settings are adjusted to comfortable levels.
When staring at screens, people tend to blink less frequently, which can lead to dry eyes and discomfort. Make a conscious effort to blink more often.
Maintaining proper posture while using screens can help reduce strain on your eyes and neck. Sit up straight with your back supported and your screen positioned at eye level.
Consider using blue light filters or glasses with blue light-blocking lenses to reduce exposure and protect your eyes.
Engage in activities that don't involve screens, such as taking a walk, reading a book, or doing yoga.
Position your screen so that it's not facing directly into any light source, which can cause glare and reflections. Additionally, ensure that the lighting in your room is adequate.