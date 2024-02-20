7 ways to keep your pets hydrated, healthy during summer

Lifestyle
The most fundamental aspect of keeping your pets hydrated is providing a constant supply of fresh, clean water.
Including wet food in your pet's diet during the summer can contribute to their overall water intake.
Create a comfortable and shaded environment for your pets, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
Invest in cooling mats or pads designed for pets. These mats can help regulate your pet's body temperature, providing a cool surface for them to rest on.
Freeze low-sodium chicken or beef broth in ice cube trays and give these to your pets as a refreshing snack.
Trimming excess hair can help keep them cool, and it also prevents matting, which can trap heat close to the skin.
Schedule walks and playtime in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.