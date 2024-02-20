Lifestyle

7 ways to keep your pets hydrated, healthy during summer

1. Fresh Water Supply:

The most fundamental aspect of keeping your pets hydrated is providing a constant supply of fresh, clean water.

2. Wet Food or Homemade Popsicles:

Including wet food in your pet's diet during the summer can contribute to their overall water intake.

3. Shade and Ventilation:

Create a comfortable and shaded environment for your pets, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

4. Cooling Mats and Bedding:

Invest in cooling mats or pads designed for pets. These mats can help regulate your pet's body temperature, providing a cool surface for them to rest on.

5. Ice Treats:

Freeze low-sodium chicken or beef broth in ice cube trays and give these to your pets as a refreshing snack.

6. Regular Grooming:

Trimming excess hair can help keep them cool, and it also prevents matting, which can trap heat close to the skin.

7. Avoid Overexertion:

Schedule walks and playtime in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

